MARFORK Marines participate in a MCMAP MAI Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rihanna Mohammed, right, a motor vehicle operator, and Sgt. Christian Rita, a bulk fuel specialist, both assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, ground fight during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 7, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

