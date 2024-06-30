U.S. Army petroleum supply specialists with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Battalion, 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, refuel a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during annual training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 16, 2024. The FARP resembles a full-service gas station for military helicopters where ground crew can refuel an aircraft in minutes, without the need to shut down the engine. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 18:22 Photo ID: 8512520 VIRIN: 240616-Z-YS961-3490 Resolution: 5275x3517 Size: 4.54 MB Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.