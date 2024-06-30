Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training [Image 4 of 6]

    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon    

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Army petroleum supply specialists with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Battalion, 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington National Guard, refuel a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during annual training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 16, 2024. The FARP resembles a full-service gas station for military helicopters where ground crew can refuel an aircraft in minutes, without the need to shut down the engine. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8512507
    VIRIN: 240616-Z-YS961-4929
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training
    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training
    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training
    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training
    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training
    Higher Ground: Washington National Guard fuelers keep their unit in the air during annual training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logistics
    Washington
    aviation
    Army National Guard
    yakima training center
    UH-60 Black Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT