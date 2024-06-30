Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Crucible [Image 7 of 18]

    India Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Augusto Agostini with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, low crawls during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 2, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    This work, India Company Crucible [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

