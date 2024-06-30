Rct. Augusto Agostini with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, low crawls during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 2, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 16:55 Photo ID: 8512324 VIRIN: 240702-M-OL563-1087 Resolution: 4694x3144 Size: 10.1 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Crucible [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.