Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov signs the Pentagon guest book prior to a bilateral exchange hosted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8511418
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-PM193-1141
|Resolution:
|7178x4785
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT