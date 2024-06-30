Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon [Image 9 of 16]

    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov upon his arrival for a bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8511416
    VIRIN: 240702-D-PM193-1128
    Resolution: 4932x3288
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon
    SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MoD
    Ukraine
    SECDEF
    SECDEF Austin
    Umerov

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT