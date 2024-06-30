SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov upon his arrival for a bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

