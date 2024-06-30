Honor guardsmen march in formation prior to a bilateral exchange between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8511412
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-PM193-1066
|Resolution:
|7012x4675
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Hosts Ukraine MoD at Pentagon [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
