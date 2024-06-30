NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

240702-N-PI330-1052 GULFPORT, Mississippi (July 2, 2024) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), assemble airfield matting to certify for airfield damage repair on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, July 2, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the basic phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

