Two Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen aircraft maintainers repair the tail of a KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, June 12, 2024 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8510859
|VIRIN:
|240612-Z-NQ177-1034
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.07 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 27 of 27], by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS
