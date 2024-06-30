Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 25 of 27]

    Exercise Iron Keystone

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing exit a KC-135 aircraft as they return back to Pittsburgh from Savannah Georgia, June 12, 2024 in participation of exercise Iron Keystone. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:03
    Photo ID: 8510857
    VIRIN: 240612-Z-NQ177-1032
    Resolution: 6292x4199
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Iron Keystone

