Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Rohanna with the 171st Air Refueling Wing greets fellow unit members as they exit a KC-135 aircraft returning from Savannah, Georgia for exercise Iron Keystone, June 12, 2024. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:03 Photo ID: 8510834 VIRIN: 240612-Z-NQ177-1031 Resolution: 4731x3157 Size: 8.09 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 27 of 27], by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.