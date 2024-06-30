Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Sgt. Maj. John O'Connor appointed to Sgt. Maj. in Sembach Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    US Army Sgt. Maj. John O'Connor appointed to Sgt. Maj. in Sembach Ceremony

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. John O'Connor is appointed to Sgt. Maj. on July 1st during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 07:10
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Sgt. Maj. John O'Connor appointed to Sgt. Maj. in Sembach Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    NATO
    NCO
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

