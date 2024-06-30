US Army Sgt. Maj. John O'Connor appointed to Sgt. Maj. in Sembach Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. John O'Connor is appointed to Sgt. Maj. on July 1st during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 07:10
|Photo ID:
|8510640
|VIRIN:
|240701-A-KX519-4473
|Resolution:
|6513x4342
|Size:
|12.56 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
