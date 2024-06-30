U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, assist family members on the firing line during their M4/M17 weapons familiarization at Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 26, 2024. The event enhances unit cohesion and morale amongst Paratroopers and families. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 05:13 Photo ID: 8510585 VIRIN: 240626-A-IC819-1008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.55 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons familiarization for Paratrooper Spouses [Image 9 of 9], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.