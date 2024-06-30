Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons familiarization for Paratrooper Spouses [Image 3 of 9]

    Weapons familiarization for Paratrooper Spouses

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, assist family members on the firing line during their M4/M17 weapons familiarization at Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 26, 2024. The event enhances unit cohesion and morale amongst Paratroopers and families. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

