Weapons familiarization for Paratrooper Spouses

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, assist family members on the firing line during their M4/M17 weapons familiarization at Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 26, 2024. The event enhances unit cohesion and morale amongst Paratroopers and families. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8510577
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-IC819-1002
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
