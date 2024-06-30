Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement

    TOHOKU TOWN, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members from Misawa Air Base, Tohoku town, and the Chubu-Kamikita Regional Business Association Fire Department pose for a photo with the Memorandum of Understanding International (MoUI) during the Fire Protection Agreement ceremony at Tohoku Town, Japan, July 1, 2024. The ceremony marked the first MoUI Fire Protection agreement in 25 years and the first with the Chubu-Kamita Fire Department. An MoUI is generally a flexible and non-binding document intended to foster cooperation and collaboration between parties from different countries or international organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 02:35
    Photo ID: 8510400
    VIRIN: 240701-F-VB704-1035
    Resolution: 4895x2753
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: TOHOKU TOWN, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement
    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement
    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement
    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement
    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Department
    USFJ
    35th CES
    Team Misawa
    Tohoku Town
    Fire Protection Agreement ceremony
    Memorandum of Understanding International

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT