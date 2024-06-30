U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement

Mr. Koji Nagakubo, Tohuko Town mayor, gives opening remarks during a Fire Protection Agreement ceremony at Tohoku Town, Japan, July 1, 2024. The MoUI was created to streamline emergency response in the event of an incident in the base beach’s waters between the 35th Fighter Wing and Chubu-Kamikita Great Sphere Business Association first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

