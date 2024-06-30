Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement

    TOHOKU TOWN, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Mr. Koji Nagakubo, Tohuko Town mayor, gives opening remarks during a Fire Protection Agreement ceremony at Tohoku Town, Japan, July 1, 2024. The MoUI was created to streamline emergency response in the event of an incident in the base beach’s waters between the 35th Fighter Wing and Chubu-Kamikita Great Sphere Business Association first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

