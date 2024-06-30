U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Strayhorn, left, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief, bows in greeting to Tohoku Town officials during a Memorandum of Understanding International (MoUI) during the Fire Protection Agreement ceremony at Tohoku Town, Japan, July 1, 2024. The ceremony marked the first MoUI Fire Protection agreement in 25 years and the first with the Chubu-Kamita Fire Department. An MoUI is generally a flexible and non-binding document intended to foster cooperation and collaboration between parties from different countries or international organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 02:35 Photo ID: 8510397 VIRIN: 240701-F-VB704-1009 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 2.66 MB Location: TOHOKU TOWN, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.