U.S. Air Force, Tohuko Town Establish Historic Fire Protection Agreement

A member from the Chubu-Kamita Regional Business Association Fire Department explains the purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding International (MoUI) during the Fire Protection Agreement ceremony at Tohoku Town, Japan, July 1, 2024. The ceremony marked the first MoUI Fire Protection agreement in 25 years and the first with the Chubu-Kamita Fire Department. The MoUI was created to streamline emergency response in the event of an incident in the base beach’s waters between the 35th Fighter Wing and Chubu-Kamikita Great Sphere Business Association first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

