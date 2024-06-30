USS America (LHA 6) Conducts FOD Walkdown

240702-N-PV363-1254 SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a foreign object damage walkdown on the ship’s flight deck in preparation for flight operations, while moored in Sasebo, Japan July 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

