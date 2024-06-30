Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts FOD Walkdown [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts FOD Walkdown

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240702-N-PV363-1225 SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a foreign object damage walkdown on the ship’s flight deck in preparation for flight operations, while moored in Sasebo, Japan July 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8510388
    VIRIN: 240702-N-PV363-1225
    Resolution: 4141x2081
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts FOD Walkdown [Image 5 of 5], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America
    PHIBRON 11
    LHA 6
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    AMA
    USS America

