    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Visits Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 18, 2024) Sen. Kyrsten Sinema passes through side boys during a visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, July 2, 2024. Sinema visited Yokosuka to familiarize herself with Navy operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8510260
    VIRIN: 240702-N-NA545-1037
    Resolution: 7526x5017
    Size: 981.66 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Visits Yokosuka, by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Senate
    #Yokosuka
    #CNRJ #Arizona
    #NavalForcesJapan

