Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 22:26 Photo ID: 8510174 VIRIN: 240627-A-VC901-8952 Resolution: 3680x2760 Size: 5.17 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2ID/RUCD Battlefield circulation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.