Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ID/RUCD Battlefield circulation [Image 1 of 2]

    2ID/RUCD Battlefield circulation

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Eby, assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment, conducts radio checks at Panmunjom, South Korea, June 27, 2024. The Soldiers conducted a combined training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8510174
    VIRIN: 240627-A-VC901-8952
    Resolution: 3680x2760
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID/RUCD Battlefield circulation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2ID/RUCD Battlefield circulation
    2ID/RUCD Battlefield circulation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    ROKA
    3d Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT