U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Eby, assigned to 3d Cavalry Regiment, conducts radio checks at Panmunjom, South Korea, June 27, 2024. The Soldiers conducted a combined training and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 22:26
|Photo ID:
|8510174
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-VC901-8952
|Resolution:
|3680x2760
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/RUCD Battlefield circulation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT