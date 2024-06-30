NY National Guard Soldiers Awarded for Excellence in Morocco

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Loyster, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, is presented the Army Commendation Medal by Col. Bradley Frank, the brigade’s commander, at an awards presentation during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 30, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

