    Chief of Staff Photo

    Chief of Staff Photo

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Photo for Col. Michael Child. He is the current Chief of Staff for 76th Operational Response Command and assumed his role in June 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 19:58
    Photo ID: 8509877
    VIRIN: 240627-A-BL167-1001
    Resolution: 2809x3326
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Staff Photo, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

