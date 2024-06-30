Photo for Col. Michael Child. He is the current Chief of Staff for 76th Operational Response Command and assumed his role in June 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 19:58
|Photo ID:
|8509877
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-BL167-1001
|Resolution:
|2809x3326
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff Photo, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT