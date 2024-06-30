New Zealand vs Hawaii Womens Touch Rugby Game

HMNZS Aotearoa's New Zealand rugby team plays against the local Hawaiian team at Kapiolani Park, with a final score of 7 - 5 to New Zealand. Twenty-nine nations, 49 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans.

RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

