    New Zealand vs Hawaii Men's Rugby Game

    New Zealand vs Hawaii Men's Rugby Game

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madison Butcher 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    HMNZS Aotearoa's New Zealand rugby team plays against the Hawaiian Harlequins rugby club at Kapiolani Park, with a final score of 22 - 20 to New Zealand. Twenty-nine nations, 49 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    This work, New Zealand vs Hawaii Men's Rugby Game [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madison Butcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Rugby
    New Zealand
    Hawaii
    integrated
    RIMPAC 2024

