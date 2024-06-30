Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amanda Ward Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Colonel-1

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman connor engelmann  

    Michigan National Guard

    Baker City, OR native, Amanda Ward has been promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Guard. Ward is currently serving as 217th Air Component Operations Squadron Commander with Michigan National Guard, 110th Attack wing, MI. Col. Ward has served in the military for 22 years.

    Amanda Ward Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Colonel

