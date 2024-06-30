Amanda Ward Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Colonel-1

Baker City, OR native, Amanda Ward has been promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Guard. Ward is currently serving as 217th Air Component Operations Squadron Commander with Michigan National Guard, 110th Attack wing, MI. Col. Ward has served in the military for 22 years.

