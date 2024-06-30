Eventually known by 1778 as the “Father of His Country,” George Washington’s life began along a well-laid course of social distinction among what was later dubbed the First Families of Virigina. The death of his father in 1743 shortly after George’s eleventh birthday made him a landowner and slaveholder, as well as caused him to shoulder early responsibility for his younger siblings. Unfortunately, it also deprived him of the chance for a formal education in England like that of his older half-brothers, a lack that led to Washington’s lifelong habit of continual self-education and dedicated reading.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8509206 VIRIN: 240701-O-CT301-9231 Resolution: 550x689 Size: 98.43 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington: From "Defender of the King's Dominions" to Leading Revolutionary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.