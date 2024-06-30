Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington: From "Defender of the King's Dominions" to Leading Revolutionary

    07.01.2024

    Eventually known by 1778 as the “Father of His Country,” George Washington’s life began along a well-laid course of social distinction among what was later dubbed the First Families of Virigina. The death of his father in 1743 shortly after George’s eleventh birthday made him a landowner and slaveholder, as well as caused him to shoulder early responsibility for his younger siblings. Unfortunately, it also deprived him of the chance for a formal education in England like that of his older half-brothers, a lack that led to Washington’s lifelong habit of continual self-education and dedicated reading.

