Eventually known by 1778 as the “Father of His Country,” George Washington’s life began along a well-laid course of social distinction among what was later dubbed the First Families of Virigina. The death of his father in 1743 shortly after George’s eleventh birthday made him a landowner and slaveholder, as well as caused him to shoulder early responsibility for his younger siblings. Unfortunately, it also deprived him of the chance for a formal education in England like that of his older half-brothers, a lack that led to Washington’s lifelong habit of continual self-education and dedicated reading.
George Washington: From “Defender of the King’s Dominions” to Leading Revolutionary
