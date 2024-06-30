Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) hosts promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) hosts promotion ceremony

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (July 1, 2024) Captain Manual Pardo, Commanding Officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), addresses the Ship’s crew during an all-hands call in the hanger bay, July 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

