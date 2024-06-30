USS America (LHA 6) hosts promotion ceremony

SASEBO, Japan (July 1, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd class Farrah Murphy, left, from Washington, D.C., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), receives a certificate of appointment during a promotion ceremony in the Ship’s hangar bay, July 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

