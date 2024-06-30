SASEBO, Japan (July 1, 2024) Captain Manual Pardo, left, Commanding Officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), addresses the Ship’s crew during an all-hands call in the hanger bay, July 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:28 Photo ID: 8508973 VIRIN: 240701-N-QR506-1016 Resolution: 5065x3083 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) hosts promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.