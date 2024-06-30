Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rachel Parrish, 31st Dental Squadron incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition where one commanding officer transfers responsibility and authority to another with the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8508967
    VIRIN: 240701-F-ZJ681-2113
    Resolution: 2638x3965
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Medical Group
    31st Dental Squadron

