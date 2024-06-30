31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rachel Parrish, 31st Dental Squadron incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition where one commanding officer transfers responsibility and authority to another with the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

Date Taken: 01.07.2024
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT