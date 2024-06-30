From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rachel Parrish, 31st Dental Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:33 Photo ID: 8508965 VIRIN: 240701-F-ZJ681-2093 Resolution: 3277x4925 Size: 2.07 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.