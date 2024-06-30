Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From right, U.S. Air Force Col. Cade Salmon, 31st Dental Squadron outgoing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8508964
    VIRIN: 240701-F-ZJ681-2090
    Resolution: 3204x4815
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    31st Medical Group
    31st Dental Squadron

