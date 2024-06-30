31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

From right, U.S. Air Force Col. Cade Salmon, 31st Dental Squadron outgoing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

