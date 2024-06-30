U.S. Air Force Col. Cade Salmon, 31st Dental Squadron outgoing commander, presents his family with flowers during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition where one commanding officer transfers responsibility and authority to another with the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8508963
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-ZJ681-2078
|Resolution:
|5267x3504
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT