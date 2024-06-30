31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Col. Cade Salmon, 31st Dental Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. The 31st DS integrates community-based preventive dental services and utilizes all dental resources to enable peak mission readiness and sustained performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

