From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Fewell, 31st Medical Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Col. Cade Salmon, 31st Dental Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. The 31st DS integrates community-based preventive dental services and utilizes all dental resources to enable peak mission readiness and sustained performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8508962
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-ZJ681-2051
|Resolution:
|5098x3392
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
