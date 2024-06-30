Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Harold Gomez, 31st Dental Squadron senior enlisted leader, holds the 31st DS guidon hangs during the 31st DS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. The 31st DS integrates community-based preventive dental services and utilizes all dental resources to enable peak mission readiness and sustained performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8508959
    VIRIN: 240701-F-ZJ681-2005
    Resolution: 4653x3096
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Medical Group
    31st Dental Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT