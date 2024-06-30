U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Harold Gomez, 31st Dental Squadron senior enlisted leader, holds the 31st DS guidon hangs during the 31st DS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2024. The 31st DS integrates community-based preventive dental services and utilizes all dental resources to enable peak mission readiness and sustained performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:33 Photo ID: 8508959 VIRIN: 240701-F-ZJ681-2005 Resolution: 4653x3096 Size: 1.19 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Dental Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.