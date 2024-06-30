Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Tourison Interrogates North Vietnamese Navy Prisoners (1 JUL 1966)

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    F-4s from the USS Constellation were scrambled to attack the North Vietnamese PT boats in the Gulf of Tonkin, July 1966.

    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Tourison Interrogates North Vietnamese Navy Prisoners (1 JUL 1966), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam War
    Gulf of Tonkin
    This Week in MI History
    SGT Sedgwick Tourison
    Military Assistance Command Vietnam
    MG Joseph McChristian

