    PEO Soldier Accelerating Integration with New Digital Engineering Ecosystem

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    PEO Soldier's new Architectural Assessment Tool (AAT) functions as a cloud-based software hub for a hub-and-spoke ecosystem, providing systems engineers and equipment developers with a centralized data source for 3D modeling and configuration management.

    #Digital Transformation

