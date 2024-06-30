PEO Soldier's new Architectural Assessment Tool (AAT) functions as a cloud-based software hub for a hub-and-spoke ecosystem, providing systems engineers and equipment developers with a centralized data source for 3D modeling and configuration management.
PEO Soldier Accelerating Integration with New Digital Engineering Ecosystem
