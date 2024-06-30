Col. Kenneth Fetters, 55th Maintenance Group commander, assumes command June 27, 2024, from Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, during the 55th MXG change of command ceremony inside Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility dock 1 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The 55th MXG has more than 1,200 personnel providing maintenance to 27 aircraft comprised of the variations of five different aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8508380
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-AJ823-1319
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT