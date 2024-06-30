Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Charles Haymond 

    55th Wing

    Col. Kenneth Fetters, 55th Maintenance Group commander, assumes command June 27, 2024, from Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, during the 55th MXG change of command ceremony inside Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility dock 1 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The 55th MXG has more than 1,200 personnel providing maintenance to 27 aircraft comprised of the variations of five different aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8508380
    VIRIN: 240627-F-AJ823-1319
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    Change of Command
    55th Wing
    55th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT