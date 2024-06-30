Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Charles Haymond 

    55th Wing

    Col. Robert Clement, former 55th Maintenance Group commander, speaks to Team Offutt members inside the Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility June 27, 2024, during the 55th MXG change of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. After serving the Air Force for more than 34 years, Clement retires June 28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8508379
    VIRIN: 240627-F-AJ823-1216
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    Change of Command
    55th Wing
    55th MXG

