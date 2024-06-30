Col. Robert Clement, former 55th Maintenance Group commander, speaks to Team Offutt members inside the Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility June 27, 2024, during the 55th MXG change of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. After serving the Air Force for more than 34 years, Clement retires June 28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 08:46 Photo ID: 8508379 VIRIN: 240627-F-AJ823-1216 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.72 MB Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.