USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

240701-N-UF592-1371 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), oversees a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), in the Pacific Ocean, July 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

