    RAF Mildenhall NCO Induction Ceremony

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, speaks during a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony recognized the transition of junior enlisted Airmen as they joined the ranks of leadership. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of these Airmen and highlighted the additional responsibilities now held by, and expected of, these leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

