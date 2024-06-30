USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

240701-N-SO660-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), receives a fueling line from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, July 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 06:46
|Photo ID:
|8508359
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-SO660-1041
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1014.54 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
