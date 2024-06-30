Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240701-N-SO660-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2024) Sailors handle a messenger line in fueling station 15 aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), in the Pacific Ocean, July 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CG 62
    FAS
    fueling-at-sea
    USS Robert Smalls

