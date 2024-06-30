Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Sustainment Week Fun Run [Image 2 of 2]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Sustainment Week Fun Run

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Baker, electronic maintenance supervisor with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, runs with his dog at the 21st Theater Sustainment Commands, Sustainment Week fun run event at Pulaski Barracks, on June 28th, 2024. This year, the 21st TSC’s Sustainment Week falls on the organization's 59th Birthday and is celebrated by the commanding general releasing the Soldiers for the duty day.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 05:57
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Sustainment Week Fun Run [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    21TSC
    StrongerTogether
    Sustainment Week

