21st Theater Sustainment Command Sustainment Week Fun Run

The 21st Theater Sustainment Command held its fun run event marking its completion of Sustainment Week at Pulaski Barracks, Germany, on June 28, 2024. This year, the 21st TSC's Sustainment Week falls on the organization's 59th Birthday and was celebrated by the commanding general releasing the Soldiers for the day.

