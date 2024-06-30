U.S. paratroopers assigned to Chaos Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, jump from C130’s at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Amy photo by SGT Cody Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 05:01 Photo ID: 8508328 VIRIN: 240625-A-TW216-1231 Resolution: 7717x5145 Size: 16.74 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Ops [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.