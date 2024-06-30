Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Ops [Image 27 of 28]

    Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Ops

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers assigned to Chaos Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, jump from C130’s at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Amy photo by SGT Cody Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 05:01
    Photo ID: 8508328
    VIRIN: 240625-A-TW216-1231
    Resolution: 7717x5145
    Size: 16.74 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Ops [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

